RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $30.36 million and $5.17 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,052,691 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

