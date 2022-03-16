RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $629.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $436,331. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

