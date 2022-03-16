Raydium (RAY) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $227.29 million and $42.28 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00006108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,611,802 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

