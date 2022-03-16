Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) SVP Douglas M. Long Sells 1,400 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. 718,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,838. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

