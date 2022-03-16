Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

