Raze Network Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $555,659.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.33 or 0.06731505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,934.22 or 1.00114807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039955 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

