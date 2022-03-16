Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $303,830.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007199 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,802,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

