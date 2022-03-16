Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $11,412.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $11,935.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.
- On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.
- On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.
Shares of RDI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Reading International (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
