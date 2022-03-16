ReapChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $822,211.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. ReapChain has a market cap of $21.56 million and approximately $822,211.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103742 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,966,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

