Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: DRTT):

3/1/2022 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

2/25/2022 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $3.25 to $2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.65.

2/15/2022 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $140.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.52.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 36.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

