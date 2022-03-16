Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver (MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2022 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

3/14/2022 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$30.50.

3/10/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2022 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50.

1/25/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

1/25/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,006. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.90 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

