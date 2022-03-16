Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND):
- 3/15/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $190.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $148.00.
- 3/14/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $190.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $128.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $196.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $109.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
