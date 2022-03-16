Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rover Group (ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ: ROVR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2022 – Rover Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

3/9/2022 – Rover Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $8.00.

3/8/2022 – Rover Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Rover Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Rover Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Rover Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2022 – Rover Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 704,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,996,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

