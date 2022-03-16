Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBGLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($98.83) to GBX 7,800 ($101.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,580.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.