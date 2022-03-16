ReddCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $20.39 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $20.39 million and $21,054.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,078.85 or 1.00108228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00069811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00239101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00130597 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00269494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00031884 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

