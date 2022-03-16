Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$0.81. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 45,014 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

