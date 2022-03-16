Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 480,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 232,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. 276,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,357. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.