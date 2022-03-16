Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 47,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 202,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,976. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

