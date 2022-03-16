Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,119. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

