Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.28. 21,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.21 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,161 shares of company stock worth $1,395,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

