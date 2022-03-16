Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.45 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UDR by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,623,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,706 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 590,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 47,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

