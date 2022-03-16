Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.09 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,465,000 after buying an additional 479,150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 30.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 48,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,961. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

