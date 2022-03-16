Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

NYSE:LMT traded down $28.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.76. The stock had a trading volume of 117,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,077. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

