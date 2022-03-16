Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after buying an additional 113,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after buying an additional 206,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,334. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

