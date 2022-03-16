Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,048 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in HP by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in HP by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 965,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after purchasing an additional 954,717 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 444,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

