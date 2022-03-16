Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,127 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $213.63. 34,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,684. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.61.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

