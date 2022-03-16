Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 13,789 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 100,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 87,567 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 281,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,274. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

