Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,056 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.28. The company had a trading volume of 290,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $267.37.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

