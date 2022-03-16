Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,231 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde stock traded up $11.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.92. 123,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $264.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.