Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 5,223 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

