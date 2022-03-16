Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 552 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after acquiring an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

