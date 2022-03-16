Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 965 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $190.20. 17,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,615. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.73 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

