Refinable 1-Day Volume Reaches $820,177.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Refinable has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $820,177.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.40 or 0.06725286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,053.33 or 0.99911497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

