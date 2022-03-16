Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

