Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relay Medical (RYMDF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Relay Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.