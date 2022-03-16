Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Renasant worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Renasant by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Renasant Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.