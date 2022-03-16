renDOGE (RENDOGE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,146.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 1% lower against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $335,360.90 and $23,146.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

