ReneSola (SOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ReneSola by 262.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ReneSola by 178.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ReneSola by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About ReneSola (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.