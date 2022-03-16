ReneSola (SOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.32.
ReneSola declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research firms have commented on SOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
About ReneSola (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Further Reading
