ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.09

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.09 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 27.13 ($0.35). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 27.13 ($0.35), with a volume of 11,164 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

