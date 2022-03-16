Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.