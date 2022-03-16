REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

REPO (REPO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $332,971.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded up 85.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.92 or 0.06685283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.93 or 0.99697002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00039894 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

