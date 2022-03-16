Request (REQ) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Request has a total market capitalization of $220.03 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

