RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Down 3.2%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.04.
About RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RESAAS Services (RSASF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.