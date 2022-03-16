RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Down 3.2%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.04.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

About RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.