Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 16th (AMOT, AOUT, APLS, ASOMY, BASE, BBU, NESR, XSPA, XXII, YARIY)

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $90.00.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $39.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

