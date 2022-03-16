Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 16th (BEKE, BKE, BNL, BRP, BTBT, BTSDF, CCAP, CD, DG, IDYA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 16th:

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bit Digital Inc. is an emerging bitcoin mining company. Bit Digital Inc., formerly known as Golden Bull Limited, is headquartered in New York, U.S. “

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($124.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.25 ($17.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

