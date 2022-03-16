Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TPI Composites (TPIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC):

3/14/2022 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $17.00.

3/2/2022 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

2/28/2022 – TPI Composites had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

2/25/2022 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

1/20/2022 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/20/2022 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 64,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $519.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

