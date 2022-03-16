Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.43. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 65,053 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

