Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

