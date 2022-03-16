Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.38. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

