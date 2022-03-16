Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on RFP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 767,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,950. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.08.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

