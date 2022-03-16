Restore (LON:RST) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.

Restore stock opened at GBX 444 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £606.83 million and a PE ratio of 82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Restore has a one year low of GBX 286.15 ($3.72) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.89).

About Restore (Get Rating)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

