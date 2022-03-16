Restore (LON:RST) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.
Restore stock opened at GBX 444 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £606.83 million and a PE ratio of 82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Restore has a one year low of GBX 286.15 ($3.72) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.89).
About Restore (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.